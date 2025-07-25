Did NCR Atleos Corp (NATL) perform well in the last session?

While NCR Atleos Corp has underperformed by -3.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NATL fell by -22.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.50 to $22.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.76% in the last 200 days.

On June 20, 2025, Wedbush started tracking NCR Atleos Corp (NYSE: NATL) recommending Outperform. A report published by Compass Point on December 23, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NATL. Stifel also rated NATL shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 02, 2024. Goldman Initiated an Neutral rating on March 18, 2024, and assigned a price target of $23. Wolfe Research initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for NATL, as published in its report on January 11, 2024.

Analysis of NCR Atleos Corp (NATL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.67%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of NCR Atleos Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 41.58% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.84, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 472.43K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NATL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.17%, with a loss of -5.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $39.83, showing growth from the present price of $26.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NATL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NCR Atleos Corp Shares?

The USA based company NCR Atleos Corp (NATL) is one of the biggest names in Software – Application. When comparing NCR Atleos Corp shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.00, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 302.42%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.23%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.08% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

