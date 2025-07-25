Did Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) perform well in the last session?

While Canada Goose Holdings Inc has underperformed by -3.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GOOS rose by 46.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.43 to $6.73, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 44.49% in the last 200 days.

On July 11, 2025, Barclays Upgraded Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) to Equal Weight. A report published by Wells Fargo on April 30, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for GOOS. Barclays also Downgraded GOOS shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 31, 2025. Goldman October 21, 2024d the rating to Sell on October 21, 2024, and set its price target from $11.50 to $9. Wells Fargo October 14, 2024d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for GOOS, as published in its report on October 14, 2024. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.52%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Canada Goose Holdings Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.34% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.26M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GOOS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.44%, with a gain of 4.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.37, showing decline from the present price of $14.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GOOS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Canada Goose Holdings Inc Shares?

The Canada based company Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) is one of the biggest names in Apparel Manufacturing. When comparing Canada Goose Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.16, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 401.04%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 52.88%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

