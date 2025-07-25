CRNT underperforms with a -3.33 decrease in share price

While Ceragon Networks Ltd has underperformed by -3.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRNT fell by -50.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.73 to $1.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.07% in the last 200 days.

On March 13, 2025, Craig Hallum started tracking Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) recommending Buy. A report published by ROTH MKM on October 28, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CRNT. Aegis Capital also rated CRNT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 16, 2021. Needham March 12, 2021d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Hold’ for CRNT, as published in its report on March 12, 2021. Oppenheimer’s report from February 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $6.50 for CRNT shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.17%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ceragon Networks Ltd’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.02% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.27, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CRNT is registering an average volume of 758.50K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.21%, with a loss of -2.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.88, showing growth from the present price of $2.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRNT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ceragon Networks Ltd Shares?

A giant in the Communication Equipment market, Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT) is based in the Israel. When comparing Ceragon Networks Ltd shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.04, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -339.13%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.09% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

