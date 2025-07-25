Can you still get a good price for National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR) Shares at this point?

While National Energy Services Reunited Corp has underperformed by -0.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NESR fell by -27.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.89 to $5.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.61% in the last 200 days.

On July 15, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ: NESR) recommending Overweight. The Benchmark Company also rated NESR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 21, 2025. JP Morgan Initiated an Overweight rating on December 06, 2024, and assigned a price target of $13. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for NESR, as published in its report on October 25, 2024.

Analysis of National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.11%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of National Energy Services Reunited Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NESR is recording an average volume of 668.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.69%, with a gain of 5.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.00, showing growth from the present price of $6.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NESR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze National Energy Services Reunited Corp Shares?

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services market. When comparing National Energy Services Reunited Corp shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.08, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 2.68%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.96%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.67% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

NESR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.67% at present.