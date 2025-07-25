Can you now get a good deal on D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR’s shares?

While D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR has underperformed by -1.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HEPS fell by -16.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.05 to $2.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.89% in the last 200 days.

On January 22, 2025, HSBC Securities Downgraded D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ: HEPS) to Hold. A report published by Citigroup on June 14, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for HEPS. BofA Securities also Downgraded HEPS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 31, 2021. HSBC Securities Initiated an Buy rating on August 04, 2021, and assigned a price target of $19. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for HEPS, as published in its report on July 27, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from July 27, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $16.40 for HEPS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (HEPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -51.21% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.62, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HEPS is recording an average volume of 432.82K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.76%, with a loss of -3.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.04, showing growth from the present price of $2.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HEPS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.22% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

