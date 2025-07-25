Are Titan America SA’shares a good deal?

While Titan America SA has underperformed by -2.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TTAM fell by -13.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.78 to $10.80, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.62% in the last 200 days.

On July 24, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded Titan America SA (NYSE: TTAM) to Underperform. A report published by HSBC Securities on March 12, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TTAM. Jefferies also rated TTAM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 05, 2025. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on March 04, 2025, and assigned a price target of $19. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for TTAM, as published in its report on March 04, 2025. Citigroup’s report from March 04, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $19 for TTAM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Titan America SA (TTAM)

With TTAM’s current dividend of $0.16 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance.

Titan America SA’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.36, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TTAM has an average volume of 418.35K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.64%, with a loss of -1.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.94, showing growth from the present price of $14.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TTAM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Titan America SA Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 86.67%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

TTAM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 13.50% at present.