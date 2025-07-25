Are MRC Global Inc (MRC) shares a good deal now?

While MRC Global Inc has overperformed by 1.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MRC rose by 14.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.59 to $9.23, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.45% in the last 200 days.

On October 03, 2023, Loop Capital started tracking MRC Global Inc (NYSE: MRC) recommending Buy. A report published by The Benchmark Company on July 08, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MRC. JP Morgan also Downgraded MRC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 19, 2021. Stephens Initiated an Overweight rating on October 16, 2020, and assigned a price target of $6. Stifel March 11, 2020d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for MRC, as published in its report on March 11, 2020. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of MRC Global Inc (MRC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.66%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of MRC Global Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.29% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.91, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MRC is recording an average volume of 978.07K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.49%, with a gain of 4.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.33, showing growth from the present price of $14.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MRC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MRC Global Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.89% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

