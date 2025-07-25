Are Gentherm Inc (THRM) shares a good deal now?

While Gentherm Inc has overperformed by 2.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, THRM fell by -17.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $56.68 to $22.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.64% in the last 200 days.

On October 21, 2024, JP Morgan Upgraded Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ: THRM) to Neutral. A report published by Argus on December 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for THRM. Robert W. Baird also Downgraded THRM shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $65 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 11, 2023. Seaport Research Partners Initiated an Buy rating on October 27, 2021, and assigned a price target of $105. Robert W. Baird initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for THRM, as published in its report on September 22, 2021. Craig Hallum’s report from July 30, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $110 for THRM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Gentherm Inc (THRM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.16%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Gentherm Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.72% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.35, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and THRM has an average volume of 301.56K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.73%, with a gain of 6.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $42.40, showing growth from the present price of $32.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether THRM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gentherm Inc Shares?

Auto Parts giant Gentherm Inc (THRM) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Gentherm Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 32.42, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -97.38%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 100.78% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

