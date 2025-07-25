AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While AnaptysBio Inc has underperformed by -0.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ANAB rose by 103.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.31 to $12.21, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.15% in the last 200 days.

On June 04, 2025, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB) to Buy. A report published by Wolfe Research on February 04, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ANAB. H.C. Wainwright also Downgraded ANAB shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 11, 2024. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ANAB, as published in its report on July 22, 2024. JP Morgan’s report from July 19, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $69 for ANAB shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Leerink Partners also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 286.84%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of AnaptysBio Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -343.83% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.25, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ANAB is recording an average volume of 578.89K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.37%, with a gain of 1.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $49.00, showing growth from the present price of $26.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ANAB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AnaptysBio Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.01%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 127.83% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

