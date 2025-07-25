Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Amicus Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -0.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FOLD fell by -33.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.65 to $5.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.82% in the last 200 days.

On July 17, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FOLD) to Overweight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 13, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for FOLD. Jefferies also rated FOLD shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 06, 2024. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on May 30, 2024, and assigned a price target of $18. Guggenheim May 14, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for FOLD, as published in its report on May 14, 2024. Morgan Stanley’s report from December 19, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $20 for FOLD shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.45%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Amicus Therapeutics Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.12% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.47, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FOLD is recording 5.03M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.90%, with a loss of -0.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.82, showing growth from the present price of $6.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FOLD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Amicus Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 100.77% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

