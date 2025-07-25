Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc’s results are impressive

While Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed by -2.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AGIO rose by 20.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $62.58 to $23.42, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.09% in the last 200 days.

On February 24, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) recommending Buy. A report published by Scotiabank on October 16, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Outperform’ rating for AGIO. Raymond James also rated AGIO shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $51 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 10, 2024. Leerink Partners September 27, 2024d the rating to Market Perform on September 27, 2024, and set its price target from $60 to $56. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for AGIO, as published in its report on February 08, 2024. Piper Sandler’s report from February 03, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $41 for AGIO shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.56%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 60.26% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.93, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AGIO is recording an average volume of 600.61K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.99%, with a loss of -1.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $51.57, showing growth from the present price of $39.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AGIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Biotechnology sector, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) is based in the USA. When comparing Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.51, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -7.45%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.37%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 105.23% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

