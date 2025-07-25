Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While Adma Biologics Inc has overperformed by 0.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADMA rose by 0.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.67 to $10.21, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.68% in the last 200 days.

On July 19, 2023, Raymond James started tracking Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) recommending Strong Buy. A report published by Mizuho on October 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ADMA. Raymond James also Upgraded ADMA shares as ‘Strong Buy’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 11, 2021. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on November 09, 2021, and assigned a price target of $4.50. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ADMA, as published in its report on June 04, 2019. H.C. Wainwright’s report from April 15, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $13 for ADMA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 40.22%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Adma Biologics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 78.45% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.36, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ADMA is recording an average volume of 3.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.83%, with a loss of -1.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.33, showing growth from the present price of $17.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADMA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Adma Biologics Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Biotechnology sector, Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) is based in the USA. When comparing Adma Biologics Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.51, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 46.08%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.43%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.56% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

