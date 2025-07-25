Adient plc (ADNT) deserves deeper analysis

While Adient plc has underperformed by -1.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADNT rose by 31.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.59 to $10.04, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.88% in the last 200 days.

On April 23, 2025, Citigroup started tracking Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) recommending Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on March 04, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for ADNT. Wells Fargo also Downgraded ADNT shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 16, 2024. BofA Securities November 21, 2024d the rating to Neutral on November 21, 2024, and set its price target from $30 to $24. Deutsche Bank initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for ADNT, as published in its report on September 10, 2024. Exane BNP Paribas also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Adient plc (ADNT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.71%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Adient plc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.33% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ADNT has an average volume of 1.30M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.78%, with a gain of 3.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.17, showing decline from the present price of $22.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADNT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Adient plc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.68% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

