A year in review: First Solar Inc (FSLR)’s performance in the last year

While First Solar Inc has overperformed by 0.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FSLR rose by 2.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $262.72 to $116.56, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.97% in the last 200 days.

On July 01, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Reiterated First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) to Outperform. A report published by Jefferies on June 11, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for FSLR. Wolfe Research also Upgraded FSLR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $221 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 13, 2025. TD Cowen Reiterated the rating as Buy on April 30, 2025, but set its price target from $275 to $200. Oppenheimer April 30, 2025d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Perform’ for FSLR, as published in its report on April 30, 2025. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from April 30, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $100 for FSLR shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.35%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of First Solar Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.77% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.39, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and FSLR is recording an average volume of 5.02M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.07%, with a gain of 4.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $201.19, showing growth from the present price of $180.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FSLR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze First Solar Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Solar sector, First Solar Inc (FSLR) is based in the USA. When comparing First Solar Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.36, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -11.45%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.46%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.72% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

