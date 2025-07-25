A year in review: BBB Foods Inc (TBBB)’s performance in the last year

While BBB Foods Inc has underperformed by -0.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TBBB fell by -9.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.22 to $23.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.98% in the last 200 days.

On July 09, 2025, Goldman started tracking BBB Foods Inc (NYSE: TBBB) recommending Neutral. A report published by Itau BBA on April 21, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for TBBB. Itau BBA also rated TBBB shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 22, 2025. Jefferies Initiated an Hold rating on September 09, 2024, and assigned a price target of $33. HSBC Securities August 23, 2024d its ‘Reduce’ rating to ‘Hold’ for TBBB, as published in its report on August 23, 2024. UBS’s report from April 09, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $27 for TBBB shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Scotiabank also rated the stock as ‘Sector Outperform’.

Analysis of BBB Foods Inc (TBBB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.45%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of BBB Foods Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.49, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TBBB is recording an average volume of 605.12K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.90%, with a loss of -2.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.22, showing growth from the present price of $25.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TBBB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BBB Foods Inc Shares?

BBB Foods Inc (TBBB) is based in the Mexico and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Discount Stores market. When comparing BBB Foods Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 105.08, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 68.62%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.94%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.16% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

TBBB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.16% at present.