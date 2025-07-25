A stock that deserves closer examination: Smith Micro Software, Inc (SMSI)

While Smith Micro Software, Inc has underperformed by -4.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SMSI fell by -42.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.57 to $0.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.55% in the last 200 days.

On November 29, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking Smith Micro Software, Inc (NASDAQ: SMSI) recommending Buy. A report published by Dawson James on August 05, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SMSI. The Benchmark Company also rated SMSI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 27, 2021. Lake Street Initiated an Buy rating on October 19, 2020, and assigned a price target of $7. B. Riley FBR initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SMSI, as published in its report on July 19, 2019. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Smith Micro Software, Inc (SMSI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -20.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Smith Micro Software, Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -55.77% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.23, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SMSI is registering an average volume of 210.39K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.71%, with a loss of -17.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SMSI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Smith Micro Software, Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.66%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.12% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

SMSI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.12% at present.