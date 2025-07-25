A closer look at DLocal Limited (DLO)’s stock price trends

While DLocal Limited has underperformed by -3.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DLO rose by 0.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.62 to $6.28, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.25% in the last 200 days.

On June 02, 2025, Truist started tracking DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) recommending Hold. A report published by Citigroup on May 27, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DLO. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded DLO shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 28, 2025. JP Morgan February 26, 2025d the rating to Overweight on February 26, 2025, and set its price target from $14 to $18. Goldman June 26, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for DLO, as published in its report on June 26, 2024. UBS’s report from June 20, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $9 for DLO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of DLocal Limited (DLO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.75%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of DLocal Limited’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 31.95% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and DLO is recording an average volume of 1.21M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.04%, with a loss of -2.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.14, showing growth from the present price of $10.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DLO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DLocal Limited Shares?

A leading company in the Software – Infrastructure sector, DLocal Limited (DLO) is based in the USA. When comparing DLocal Limited shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.98, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -28.16%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 79.41%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

