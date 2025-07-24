What to expect from Brag House Holdings Inc’s (TBH) current quarter earnings?

Currently, Brag House Holdings Inc’s (TBH) stock is trading at $1.15, marking a gain of 2.68% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -83.48% below its 52-week high of $6.96 and 121.15% above its 52-week low of $0.52. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -14.59% below the high and +91.52% above the low.

TBH’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 7.66, resulting in an 3.60 price to cash per share for the period.

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Brag House Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TBH) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Brag House Holdings Inc (TBH). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 44.16% of shares. A total of 8 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 2.82% of its stock and 5.05% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc holding total of 91.64 shares that make 0.85% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.11 million.

The securities firm UBS Group AG holds 58.38 shares of TBH, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.54% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 67142.0.

An overview of Brag House Holdings Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Brag House Holdings Inc (TBH) traded 163,808 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.7791 and price change of +0.4114. With the moving average of $0.7162 and a price change of +0.6406, about 1,552,739 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.