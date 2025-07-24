What technical indicators reveal about CYRX stock

While CryoPort Inc has overperformed by 5.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CYRX rose by 0.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.77 to $4.58, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.27% in the last 200 days.

On July 22, 2025, Stephens started tracking CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ: CYRX) recommending Overweight. A report published by UBS on March 24, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CYRX. Guggenheim also rated CYRX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 19, 2024. Jefferies August 07, 2024d the rating to Hold on August 07, 2024, and set its price target from $20 to $8. B. Riley Securities July 31, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for CYRX, as published in its report on July 31, 2024. B. Riley Securities’s report from May 03, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $19 for CYRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of CryoPort Inc (CYRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -24.82%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of CryoPort Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.08% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.24, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CYRX is recording 475.73K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.18%, with a gain of 4.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.28, showing growth from the present price of $7.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CYRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CryoPort Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.29%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.08% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

