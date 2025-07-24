What is going on with Sow Good Inc? Sentiment Analysis

Currently, Sow Good Inc’s (SOWG) stock is trading at $1.2, marking a gain of 36.36% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -94.20% below its 52-week high of $20.69 and 129.89% above its 52-week low of $0.52. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -4.67% below the high and +34.88% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, SOWG’s SMA-200 is $3.0049.

As well, it is important to consider SOWG stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.59.SOWG’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.44, resulting in an 8.43 price to cash per share for the period.

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.00 in simple terms.

Sow Good Inc (SOWG): Earnings History

In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/31/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.23 in contrast with the Outlook of -$.

Sow Good Inc (NASDAQ: SOWG) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Sow Good Inc (SOWG). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 61.83% of shares. A total of 12 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 3.98% of its stock and 10.43% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Accredited Investors holding total of 251.37 shares that make 3.82% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.26 million.

The securities firm Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services, Inc. holds 85.0 shares of SOWG, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.29% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 89182.0.

An overview of Sow Good Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Sow Good Inc (SOWG) traded 99,099 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.8279 and price change of +0.2020. With the moving average of $0.7954 and a price change of +0.2399, about 181,252 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SOWG’s 100-day average volume is 180,067 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.0104 and a price change of -1.2700.