Was there any good news for Service Properties Trust (SVC) stock in the last session?

While Service Properties Trust has overperformed by 1.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SVC rose by 19.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.90 to $1.71, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.17% in the last 200 days.

On April 22, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) recommending Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on March 19, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for SVC. HSBC Securities also rated SVC shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 23, 2023. Oppenheimer Initiated an Perform rating on April 22, 2022, and assigned a price target of $8.50. B. Riley Securities resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for SVC, as published in its report on February 28, 2022. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Service Properties Trust (SVC)

SVC currently pays a dividend of $0.04 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.25%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Service Properties Trust’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -33.91% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.19, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.47M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SVC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.65%, with a gain of 13.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.50, showing decline from the present price of $3.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SVC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Service Properties Trust Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.23% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

