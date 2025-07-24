Was Owens & Minor, Inc (OMI)’s session last reading good?

While Owens & Minor, Inc has overperformed by 1.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OMI fell by -36.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.98 to $6.07, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.54% in the last 200 days.

On July 19, 2024, Citigroup Upgraded Owens & Minor, Inc (NYSE: OMI) to Buy. A report published by Leerink Partners on February 26, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for OMI. Barclays also rated OMI shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 03, 2024. Citigroup October 13, 2022d the rating to Neutral on October 13, 2022, and set its price target from $52 to $18. Robert W. Baird October 12, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for OMI, as published in its report on October 12, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from October 12, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $17 for OMI shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Owens & Minor, Inc (OMI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.74%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Owens & Minor, Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -49.91% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.41, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.26M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for OMI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.20%, with a gain of 3.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.50, showing growth from the present price of $8.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OMI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Owens & Minor, Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.53% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

