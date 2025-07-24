Was anything positive for NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) stock last session?

While NextDecade Corporation has overperformed by 1.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NEXT rose by 45.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.12 to $4.27, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 46.89% in the last 200 days.

On June 24, 2025, TD Cowen Upgraded NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) to Buy. A report published by TD Cowen on June 06, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NEXT. Wolfe Research also Upgraded NEXT shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 16, 2023. Stifel August 15, 2023d the rating to Buy on August 15, 2023, and set its price target from $7.50 to $9. Stifel July 28, 2022d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Hold’ for NEXT, as published in its report on July 28, 2022. Stifel’s report from April 26, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $4 for NEXT shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

NextDecade Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -43.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.85, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NEXT is registering an average volume of 2.30M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.38%, with a loss of -1.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.33, showing growth from the present price of $11.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NEXT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NextDecade Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 36.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

NEXT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 43.65% at present.