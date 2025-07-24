VICR overperforms with a 16.55 increase in share price

While Vicor Corp has overperformed by 16.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VICR rose by 9.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $65.70 to $34.27, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.34% in the last 200 days.

On February 23, 2024, Craig Hallum Downgraded Vicor Corp (NASDAQ: VICR) to Hold. A report published by Needham on October 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for VICR. Craig Hallum also Upgraded VICR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $80 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 26, 2023. Craig Hallum February 24, 2023d the rating to Hold on February 24, 2023, and set its price target from $70 to $45. CJS Securities October 26, 2022d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Market Outperform’ for VICR, as published in its report on October 26, 2022. Needham’s report from October 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $65 for VICR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. CJS Securities also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Vicor Corp (VICR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 64.29%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Vicor Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.44% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.68, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VICR is registering an average volume of 246.47K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.15%, with a gain of 11.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $52.50, showing decline from the present price of $52.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VICR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vicor Corp Shares?

A giant in the Electronic Components market, Vicor Corp (VICR) is based in the USA. When comparing Vicor Corp shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 36.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 3508.24%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 48.97%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.58% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

