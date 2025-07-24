Vericel Corp (VCEL) stock on the rise: An overview

While Vericel Corp has overperformed by 6.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VCEL fell by -26.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $63.00 to $34.87, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.88% in the last 200 days.

On August 09, 2024, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) recommending Buy. A report published by TD Cowen on June 20, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for VCEL. Truist also Upgraded VCEL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $51 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 25, 2024. BTIG Research November 10, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for VCEL, as published in its report on November 10, 2022. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Vericel Corp (VCEL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.57%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Vericel Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.13% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.58, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and VCEL is recording an average volume of 519.98K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.67%, with a gain of 8.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $58.12, showing growth from the present price of $40.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VCEL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vericel Corp Shares?

A leading company in the Biotechnology sector, Vericel Corp (VCEL) is based in the USA. When comparing Vericel Corp shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 1021.52, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -181.05%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 106.71% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

VCEL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 106.71% at present.