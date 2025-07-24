uniQure N.V (QURE)’s stock price range in the last year

While uniQure N.V has overperformed by 7.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QURE fell by -12.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.18 to $4.45, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 25.48% in the last 200 days.

On April 01, 2025, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking uniQure N.V (NASDAQ: QURE) recommending Buy. A report published by Raymond James on December 10, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for QURE. Raymond James also rated QURE shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 10, 2024. Mizuho December 19, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for QURE, as published in its report on December 19, 2023. UBS’s report from March 17, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $40 for QURE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of uniQure N.V (QURE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -81.53%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of uniQure N.V’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -241.16% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.99, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and QURE is recording 1.46M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.40%, with a gain of 6.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.50, showing growth from the present price of $15.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QURE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze uniQure N.V Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.75% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

