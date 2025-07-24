Understanding ELPW stock ratios for better investment decisions

Currently, Elong Power Holding Ltd’s (ELPW) stock is trading at $2.6, marking a gain of 13.54% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -79.37% below its 52-week high of $12.60 and 364.12% above its 52-week low of $0.56. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -9.31% below the high and +210.62% above the low.

ELPW’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.33, resulting in an 1446.08 price to cash per share for the period.

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Elong Power Holding Ltd (ELPW): Earnings History

If we examine Elong Power Holding Ltd’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on Next Year (1970), it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0, slashing the consensus of $0. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0 surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on Next Year (1970), the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0 in contrast with the Outlook of $0. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.

Elong Power Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: ELPW) Ownership Details

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Toronto Dominion Bank holding total of 77.4 shares that make 0.17% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.2 million.

The securities firm Citadel Advisors Llc holds 40.84 shares of ELPW, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.09% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.1 million.

An overview of Elong Power Holding Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Elong Power Holding Ltd (ELPW) traded 2,236,229 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.78 and price change of +1.36. With the moving average of $2.32 and a price change of -1.96, about 1,396,766 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ELPW’s 100-day average volume is 881,271 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.06 and a price change of +1.59.