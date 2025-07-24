The AeroVironment Inc (AVAV) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While AeroVironment Inc has overperformed by 3.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AVAV rose by 77.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $295.90 to $102.25, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 51.81% in the last 200 days.

On July 08, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking AeroVironment Inc (NASDAQ: AVAV) recommending Overweight. A report published by Goldman on June 30, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AVAV. Stifel also rated AVAV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $240 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 24, 2025. Jefferies November 20, 2024d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for AVAV, as published in its report on November 20, 2024. Jefferies’s report from November 12, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $240 for AVAV shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of AeroVironment Inc (AVAV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 39.63%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of AeroVironment Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.69, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.28M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AVAV stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.93%, with a gain of 1.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $288.22, showing growth from the present price of $272.8, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AVAV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AeroVironment Inc Shares?

The USA based company AeroVironment Inc (AVAV) is one of the biggest names in Aerospace & Defense. When comparing AeroVironment Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 176.75, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 173.98%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.03%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.47% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

