Technical analysis of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) stock chart patterns

While Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has overperformed by 5.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TNDM fell by -55.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.60 to $14.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.30% in the last 200 days.

On July 09, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) to Sell. A report published by Truist on June 16, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for TNDM. Mizuho also rated TNDM shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 10, 2025. Morgan Stanley March 05, 2025d the rating to Equal-Weight on March 05, 2025, and set its price target from $45 to $22. Citigroup March 04, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TNDM, as published in its report on March 04, 2025. Wells Fargo’s report from March 03, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $22 for TNDM shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Bernstein also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -92.31% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.81, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TNDM is recording an average volume of 1.62M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.95%, with a gain of 2.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.76, showing growth from the present price of $16.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TNDM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tandem Diabetes Care Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.97%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 110.26% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

