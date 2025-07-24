Technical analysis of Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) stock chart patterns

While Janux Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 0.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JANX fell by -50.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $71.71 to $22.48, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.38% in the last 200 days.

On July 11, 2025, Raymond James started tracking Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JANX) recommending Outperform. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on December 03, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for JANX. BTIG Research also reiterated JANX shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $100 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 03, 2024. Leerink Partners Initiated an Outperform rating on November 22, 2024, and assigned a price target of $79. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for JANX, as published in its report on October 24, 2024. Stifel’s report from September 06, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $70 for JANX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Scotiabank also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -100.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Janux Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.32% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 58.47, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and JANX has an average volume of 915.20K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.95%, with a loss of -2.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $86.58, showing growth from the present price of $26.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JANX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Janux Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.29%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 110.18% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

