Technical analysis of Ferroglobe Plc (GSM) stock chart patterns

While Ferroglobe Plc has overperformed by 0.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GSM rose by 25.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.70 to $2.97, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.53% in the last 200 days.

On February 24, 2025, Seaport Research Partners Downgraded Ferroglobe Plc (NASDAQ: GSM) to Neutral. A report published by B. Riley Securities on September 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GSM. Seaport Research Partners also rated GSM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 14, 2022. Jefferies February 14, 2019d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for GSM, as published in its report on February 14, 2019. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Ferroglobe Plc (GSM)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of GSM’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.05 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -21.61%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Ferroglobe Plc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.29% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GSM is recording an average volume of 1.51M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.10%, with a gain of 9.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GSM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ferroglobe Plc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 36.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

GSM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 55.30% at present.