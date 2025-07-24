Simulations Plus Inc (SLP)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Simulations Plus Inc has overperformed by 1.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SLP fell by -52.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.11 to $12.39, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.37% in the last 200 days.

On July 15, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ: SLP) to Sector Weight. A report published by Stephens on November 15, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for SLP. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated SLP shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $47 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 29, 2024. William Blair initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for SLP, as published in its report on June 28, 2024. BTIG Research’s report from May 09, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $55 for SLP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Simulations Plus Inc (SLP)

It’s important to note that SLP shareholders are currently getting $0.06 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.81%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Simulations Plus Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -41.49% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.11, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SLP is registering an average volume of 596.32K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.15%, with a gain of 2.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.33, showing growth from the present price of $13.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SLP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Simulations Plus Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.13%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.46% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

SLP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.46% at present.