Should investors be concerned about Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ)?

While Canadian Solar Inc has underperformed by -1.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CSIQ rose by 19.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.55 to $6.57, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.06% in the last 200 days.

On April 25, 2025, Roth Capital Downgraded Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) to Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on April 17, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CSIQ. Goldman also Downgraded CSIQ shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 17, 2024. Mizuho Initiated an Outperform rating on December 13, 2024, and assigned a price target of $20. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CSIQ, as published in its report on November 22, 2024. Citigroup’s report from October 22, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $11 for CSIQ shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.97%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Canadian Solar Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.39% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.69, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CSIQ is recording an average volume of 1.56M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.71%, with a gain of 6.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.68, showing decline from the present price of $13.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CSIQ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Canadian Solar Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 32.29%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.08% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

