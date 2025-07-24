Semtech Corp (SMTC) deserves deeper analysis

While Semtech Corp has overperformed by 0.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SMTC fell by -16.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $79.52 to $24.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.90% in the last 200 days.

On April 07, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking Semtech Corp (NASDAQ: SMTC) recommending Equal-Weight. A report published by Craig Hallum on March 14, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SMTC. UBS also rated SMTC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $85 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 17, 2025. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on November 26, 2024, but set its price target from $50 to $70. Craig Hallum resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for SMTC, as published in its report on November 26, 2024. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Semtech Corp (SMTC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.81%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Semtech Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -93.41% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.81, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SMTC has an average volume of 2.14M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.50%, with a gain of 6.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $57.58, showing growth from the present price of $51.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SMTC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Semtech Corp Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 112.41% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

SMTC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 112.41% at present.