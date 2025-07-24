PBF Energy Inc (PBF) stock on the rise: An overview

While PBF Energy Inc has overperformed by 1.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PBF fell by -8.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.64 to $13.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.94% in the last 200 days.

On May 13, 2025, UBS Upgraded PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) to Buy. A report published by TD Cowen on March 11, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Sell’ rating for PBF. TD Cowen also Downgraded PBF shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 20, 2024. Mizuho December 16, 2024d the rating to Underperform on December 16, 2024, and set its price target from $33 to $31. Wells Fargo December 09, 2024d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for PBF, as published in its report on December 09, 2024. TD Cowen’s report from November 01, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $27 for PBF shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

With PBF’s current dividend of $1.08 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.27%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

PBF Energy Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.01% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.52, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PBF has an average volume of 3.27M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.32%, with a loss of -2.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.31, showing decline from the present price of $24.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PBF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PBF Energy Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.87%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.33% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

