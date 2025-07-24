Methode Electronics, Inc (MEI) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While Methode Electronics, Inc has overperformed by 2.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MEI fell by -41.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.45 to $5.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.03% in the last 200 days.

On February 25, 2025, Sidoti Upgraded Methode Electronics, Inc (NYSE: MEI) to Buy. A report published by Jefferies on April 09, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for MEI. Sidoti also Downgraded MEI shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 07, 2024. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on November 22, 2022, and assigned a price target of $52. Barrington Research initiated its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for MEI, as published in its report on January 20, 2022. Robert W. Baird’s report from October 20, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $34 for MEI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. B. Riley FBR also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Methode Electronics, Inc (MEI)

With MEI’s current dividend of $0.49 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.28%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Methode Electronics, Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.58% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.57, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MEI has an average volume of 364.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.24%, with a gain of 3.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.50, showing growth from the present price of $6.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MEI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Methode Electronics, Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.28%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.55% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

