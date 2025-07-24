JBS N.V (JBS) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly overvalued

While JBS N.V has overperformed by 1.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JBS rose by 13.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.02 to $10.19, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.29% in the last 200 days.

On June 26, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking JBS N.V (NYSE: JBS) recommending Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on June 18, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for JBS. Goldman also rated JBS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 16, 2025.

Analysis of JBS N.V (JBS)

Investors in JBS N.V will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.41 per share.

One of the most important indicators of JBS N.V’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 22.54% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5759.01, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and JBS is recording 637.18K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.51%, with a loss of -0.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.41, showing growth from the present price of $13.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JBS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze JBS N.V Shares?

The Packaged Foods market is dominated by JBS N.V (JBS) based in the Netherlands. When comparing JBS N.V shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.70, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 45.12%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.24% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

JBS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.24% at present.