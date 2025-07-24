It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH)

While Community Health Systems, Inc has overperformed by 1.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CYH rose by 29.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.29 to $2.24, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.73% in the last 200 days.

On November 25, 2024, Wells Fargo Downgraded Community Health Systems, Inc (NYSE: CYH) to Underweight. A report published by Raymond James on November 22, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for CYH. Barclays also rated CYH shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 06, 2024. Loop Capital Initiated an Hold rating on June 17, 2022, and assigned a price target of $5. BofA Securities June 15, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for CYH, as published in its report on June 15, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from March 29, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $12 for CYH shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.61%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Community Health Systems, Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CYH is recording an average volume of 2.85M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.62%, with a gain of 6.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.31, showing growth from the present price of $3.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CYH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Community Health Systems, Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.98% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

