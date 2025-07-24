Is it possible to buy Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc(GDYN) shares at a good price now?

While Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc has overperformed by 1.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GDYN fell by -51.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.50 to $10.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.35% in the last 200 days.

On August 02, 2024, TD Cowen Upgraded Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDYN) to Buy. A report published by Wedbush on May 24, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for GDYN. Needham also reiterated GDYN shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 04, 2022. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on November 01, 2021, and assigned a price target of $35. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for GDYN, as published in its report on July 30, 2021. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from May 04, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $20 for GDYN shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.81%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.42% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.25, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GDYN is recording an average volume of 688.36K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.53%, with a loss of -2.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.75, showing growth from the present price of $10.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GDYN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Information Technology Services sector, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN) is based in the USA. When comparing Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 82.49, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 164.09%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.56% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

