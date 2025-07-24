Subscribe
Is it possible to buy Farmer Bros. Co(FARM) shares at a good price now?

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While Farmer Bros. Co has overperformed by 10.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FARM rose by 1.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.29 to $1.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.30% in the last 200 days.

On September 01, 2021, ROTH Capital Upgraded Farmer Bros. Co (NASDAQ: FARM) to Buy. A report published by B. Riley Securities on March 31, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for FARM. B. Riley Securities also Upgraded FARM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 31, 2021. ROTH Capital May 08, 2019d the rating to Neutral on May 08, 2019, and set its price target from $28 to $20. B. Riley FBR May 08, 2019d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FARM, as published in its report on May 08, 2019. Lake Street’s report from May 09, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $36 for FARM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Farmer Bros. Co (FARM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.87%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Farmer Bros. Co’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.72% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.51, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and FARM has an average volume of 155.67K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.23%, with a gain of 28.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.75, showing growth from the present price of $1.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FARM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Farmer Bros. Co Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.62%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.46% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

FARM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 41.46% at present.

