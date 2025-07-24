Is it possible to buy Comstock Resources, Inc(CRK) shares at a good price now?

While Comstock Resources, Inc has underperformed by -3.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRK rose by 12.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.17 to $7.74, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.35% in the last 200 days.

On July 10, 2025, UBS Downgraded Comstock Resources, Inc (NYSE: CRK) to Sell. A report published by Wolfe Research on June 17, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for CRK. UBS also rated CRK shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 22, 2025. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on January 10, 2025, and assigned a price target of $18. Mizuho December 16, 2024d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for CRK, as published in its report on December 16, 2024. BofA Securities’s report from October 28, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $14 for CRK shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Siebert Williams Shank also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Comstock Resources, Inc (CRK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 52.74%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Comstock Resources, Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.17% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CRK is recording an average volume of 2.29M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.17%, with a loss of -11.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.31, showing growth from the present price of $20.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Comstock Resources, Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 73.41%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.04% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

