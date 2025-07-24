Is Endava plc ADR (DAVA) a good investment opportunity?

While Endava plc ADR has overperformed by 4.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DAVA fell by -50.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.94 to $13.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.66% in the last 200 days.

On July 17, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking Endava plc ADR (NYSE: DAVA) recommending Hold. A report published by JP Morgan on May 19, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for DAVA. TD Cowen also Downgraded DAVA shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 15, 2025. BofA Securities Initiated an Neutral rating on November 22, 2024, and assigned a price target of $29. Redburn Atlantic initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for DAVA, as published in its report on May 24, 2024. HSBC Securities’s report from May 01, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $45 for DAVA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Endava plc ADR (DAVA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.98%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Endava plc ADR’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.85% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.88, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DAVA has an average volume of 953.29K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.57%, with a gain of 12.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.84, showing growth from the present price of $15.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DAVA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Endava plc ADR Shares?

Software – Infrastructure giant Endava plc ADR (DAVA) is based in the United Kingdom and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Endava plc ADR shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 39.03, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 715.12%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

