Is Cg Oncology Inc (CGON) a opportunity to investors?

While Cg Oncology Inc has overperformed by 1.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CGON fell by -8.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.47 to $14.80, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.01% in the last 200 days.

On July 10, 2025, Goldman started tracking Cg Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CGON) recommending Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on May 02, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for CGON. Scotiabank also rated CGON shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 16, 2025. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CGON, as published in its report on October 24, 2024. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from September 23, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $66 for CGON shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. ROTH MKM also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cg Oncology Inc (CGON)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -90.17%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Cg Oncology Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.57% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 30.97, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CGON is recording an average volume of 1.26M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.94%, with a gain of 0.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $56.80, showing growth from the present price of $26.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CGON is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cg Oncology Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 41.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.97% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

CGON shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.97% at present.