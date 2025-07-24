Is Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) a good investment opportunity?

While Avis Budget Group Inc has overperformed by 3.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CAR rose by 157.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $200.41 to $54.03, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 105.65% in the last 200 days.

On November 18, 2024, Northcoast Downgraded Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ: CAR) to Neutral. A report published by Barclays on September 19, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Equal Weight’ rating for CAR. Goldman also Upgraded CAR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $130 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 04, 2024. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CAR, as published in its report on March 19, 2024. Deutsche Bank’s report from January 25, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $248 for CAR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.74%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Avis Budget Group Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.64, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CAR is recording an average volume of 1.36M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.11%, with a gain of 8.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $125.00, showing decline from the present price of $207.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CAR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Avis Budget Group Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 112.16% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

CAR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 112.16% at present.