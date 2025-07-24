Is Applied Dna Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) stock a better investment at this time?

Currently, Applied Dna Sciences Inc’s (APDN) stock is trading at $5.55, marking a gain of 5.51% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -99.79% below its 52-week high of $2655.00 and 27.15% above its 52-week low of $4.36. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -9.06% below the high and +21.46% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, APDN’s SMA-200 is $87.48.

As well, it is important to consider APDN stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.76.APDN’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.22, resulting in an 0.42 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Applied Dna Sciences Inc (APDN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.00 in simple terms.

Applied Dna Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Applied Dna Sciences Inc (APDN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 2.76% of shares. A total of 12 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 3.96% of its stock and 4.07% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Anson Funds Management LP holding total of 14.0 shares that make 1.82% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 77442.0.

The securities firm UBS Group AG holds 2.31 shares of APDN, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.30% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 12779.0.

An overview of Applied Dna Sciences Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Applied Dna Sciences Inc (APDN) traded 203,888 shares per day, with a moving average of $5.05 and price change of +0.60. With the moving average of $6.05 and a price change of -7.13, about 151,458 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, APDN’s 100-day average volume is 128,437 shares, alongside a moving average of $18.86 and a price change of -100.96.