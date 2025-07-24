Is Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) a opportunity to investors?

While Affirm Holdings Inc has overperformed by 0.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AFRM rose by 7.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $82.53 to $22.25, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.88% in the last 200 days.

On July 21, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) recommending Outperform. Stephens Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on June 12, 2025, and assigned a price target of $69. Truist initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AFRM, as published in its report on June 02, 2025. Susquehanna’s report from May 09, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $65 for AFRM shares, giving the stock a ‘Positive’ rating. TD Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.92%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Affirm Holdings Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.26% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 13.21, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AFRM has an average volume of 6.90M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.71%, with a loss of -2.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $73.63, showing growth from the present price of $65.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AFRM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Affirm Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.18% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

