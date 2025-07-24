Investing in Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) might be a great opportunity, but the stock is a bit overvalued

While Futu Holdings Ltd ADR has overperformed by 2.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FUTU rose by 111.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $169.80 to $50.61, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 65.20% in the last 200 days.

On July 17, 2025, Barclays started tracking Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) recommending Overweight. A report published by Citigroup on November 19, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for FUTU. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded FUTU shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $115 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 18, 2024. JP Morgan May 28, 2024d the rating to Overweight on May 28, 2024, and set its price target from $62 to $92. CLSA March 18, 2024d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for FUTU, as published in its report on March 18, 2024. JP Morgan’s report from March 15, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $62 for FUTU shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 82.03%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 23.44% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.18, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FUTU is registering an average volume of 2.40M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.49%, with a gain of 17.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $152.97, showing decline from the present price of $168.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FUTU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Futu Holdings Ltd ADR Shares?

A giant in the Capital Markets market, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) is based in the Hong Kong. When comparing Futu Holdings Ltd ADR shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 28.19, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 105.53%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.13%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.45% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

