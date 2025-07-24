Subscribe
Companies
2 min.Read

Inotiv Inc (NOTV) deserves closer scrutiny

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

While Inotiv Inc has overperformed by 7.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NOTV fell by -45.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.48 to $1.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.79% in the last 200 days.

On May 14, 2024, Jefferies Downgraded Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ: NOTV) to Hold. A report published by Jefferies on February 09, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for NOTV. Wells Fargo also rated NOTV shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 20, 2023. Jefferies January 19, 2023d the rating to Hold on January 19, 2023, and set its price target from $10 to $8. Lake Street January 11, 2023d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for NOTV, as published in its report on January 11, 2023. Lake Street’s report from November 18, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $7 for NOTV shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Inotiv Inc (NOTV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.44%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Inotiv Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -47.95% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.93, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NOTV is recording 575.27K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.28%, with a gain of 21.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.50, showing growth from the present price of $2.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NOTV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Inotiv Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.81%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.66% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

NOTV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 23.66% at present.

Hot this week

Industry

GM’s Q2 earnings estimates: What investors need to know

0
In the current trading session, General Motors Company's (GM)...
Finance

Can Chewy Inc (CHWY) meet market expectations this quarter?

0
Chewy Inc (CHWY)'s stock is trading at $36.76 at...
Companies

FLG’s earnings forecast for the current quarter

0
Flagstar Financial Inc (FLG)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Market

Breaking down ONON’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
Currently, On Holding AG's (ONON) stock is trading at...
Industry

Experts predict Newmont Corp’s (NEM) current quarter earnings growth rate

0
In the current trading session, Newmont Corp's (NEM) stock...

Topics

Industry

GM’s Q2 earnings estimates: What investors need to know

0
In the current trading session, General Motors Company's (GM)...
Finance

Can Chewy Inc (CHWY) meet market expectations this quarter?

0
Chewy Inc (CHWY)'s stock is trading at $36.76 at...
Companies

FLG’s earnings forecast for the current quarter

0
Flagstar Financial Inc (FLG)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Market

Breaking down ONON’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
Currently, On Holding AG's (ONON) stock is trading at...
Industry

Experts predict Newmont Corp’s (NEM) current quarter earnings growth rate

0
In the current trading session, Newmont Corp's (NEM) stock...
Finance

Analyzing TME’s current quarter earnings projections

0
Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME)'s stock is trading...
Companies

Will Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)'s stock has witnessed a...
Market

A look at EQT’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
Currently, EQT Corp's (EQT) stock is trading at $52.55,...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryFinanceMarketCompaniesFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Can you still get a good price for Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA) Shares at this point?
Next article
Can you now get a good deal on WM Technology Inc’s shares?

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

GM’s Q2 earnings estimates: What investors need to know

0
In the current trading session, General Motors Company's (GM)...

Can Chewy Inc (CHWY) meet market expectations this quarter?

0
Chewy Inc (CHWY)'s stock is trading at $36.76 at...

FLG’s earnings forecast for the current quarter

0
Flagstar Financial Inc (FLG)'s stock has witnessed a price...

Breaking down ONON’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
Currently, On Holding AG's (ONON) stock is trading at...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.