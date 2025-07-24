How to interpret Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)’s stock chart patterns

While Vertiv Holdings Co has overperformed by 3.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VRT rose by 14.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $155.84 to $53.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.26% in the last 200 days.

On July 08, 2025, Melius Upgraded Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) to Buy. A report published by ROTH MKM on April 08, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for VRT. RBC Capital Mkts also rated VRT shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $121 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 07, 2025. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for VRT, as published in its report on January 06, 2025. Barclays’s report from December 12, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $142 for VRT shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Investors in Vertiv Holdings Co will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.14 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.21%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Vertiv Holdings Co’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 32.82% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.28, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and VRT is recording 7.49M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.17%, with a gain of 3.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $132.99, showing growth from the present price of $130.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VRT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vertiv Holdings Co Shares?

The Electrical Equipment & Parts market is dominated by Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) based in the USA. When comparing Vertiv Holdings Co shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 75.48, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 2803.21%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.23% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

VRT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.23% at present.