How does SUGP’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

Currently, SU Group Holdings Ltd’s (SUGP) stock is trading at $1.08, marking a gain of 43.24% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -66.61% below its 52-week high of $3.22 and 207.14% above its 52-week low of $0.35. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -44.84% below the high and +136.05% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, SUGP’s SMA-200 is $1.0041.

As well, it is important to consider SUGP stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.59.SUGP’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.21, resulting in an 2.83 price to cash per share for the period.

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

SU Group Holdings Ltd (SUGP): Earnings History

SU Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: SUGP) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in SU Group Holdings Ltd (SUGP). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 70.97% of shares. A total of 3 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.36% of its stock and 1.26% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc holding total of 37.52 shares that make 0.27% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 40130.0.

The securities firm UBS Group AG holds 8.92 shares of SUGP, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.06% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 9545.0.

An overview of SU Group Holdings Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests SU Group Holdings Ltd (SUGP) traded 12,932,955 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.8094 and price change of +0.5231. With the moving average of $0.7770 and a price change of +0.2149, about 5,237,482 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SUGP’s 100-day average volume is 2,629,672 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.7421 and a price change of +0.2650.